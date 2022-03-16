5 years ago — 2017

La Crosse product Bronson Koenig hits eight 3-pointers to help Wisconsin defeat Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball national tournament.

10 years ago — 2012

Eau Claire schools Superintendent Ron Heilmann announces his retirement.

20 years ago — 2002

Philanthropists Jan and Kathryn Ver Hagen, who have given more than $1 million in stock to UW-Eau Claire, will help lead a $20 million fundraising campaign for the university.

35 years ago — 1987

A bill in the state Legislature mandating seat belt usage likely will pass, a legislative leader says.