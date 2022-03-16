5 years ago — 2017
La Crosse product Bronson Koenig hits eight 3-pointers to help Wisconsin defeat Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball national tournament.
10 years ago — 2012
Eau Claire schools Superintendent Ron Heilmann announces his retirement.
20 years ago — 2002
Philanthropists Jan and Kathryn Ver Hagen, who have given more than $1 million in stock to UW-Eau Claire, will help lead a $20 million fundraising campaign for the university.
35 years ago — 1987
A bill in the state Legislature mandating seat belt usage likely will pass, a legislative leader says.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.