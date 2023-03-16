5 years ago — 2018
Michelle Peplinski steps down as Eau Claire North girls basketballl coach after 133 wins, three conference titles and a state tournament trip over nine years.
10 years ago — 2013
UW-Eau Claire defeats Oswego State 5-3 in Lake Placid, N.Y., to win the program’s first NCAA Divsion III men’s hockey championship.
15 years ago — 2008
Brian Butch scores 12 points to lead No. 8-ranked Wisconsin to a 61-48 victory over Illinois to win the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament title.
25 years ago — 1998
Police investigate thefts from up to 1,000 mailboxes throughout the area.
40 years ago — 1983
Fire destroys the lodge at Chetek’s Timberline Resort.
