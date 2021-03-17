5 years ago — 2016
The state Department of Natural Resources sampled more than 3,100 deer for chronic wasting disease statewide in 2015 and discovered 290 positive detections, mostly in southern Wisconsin.
10 years ago — 2011
UW-Eau Claire’s student dining program is on pace to lose at least $100,000 this school year because of dinnerware theft, says Charles Farrell, director of university centers.
20 years ago — 2001
The Bush administration proposes suspending a ban on road-building and logging in some federal forests.
35 years ago — 1986
The U.S. suffered a foreign trade deficit of $117.7 billion in 1985, becoming a net debtor for the first time in 71 years.