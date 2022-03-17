5 years ago — 2017
Barber Henry “Heinie” Stapelmann, 82, will soon retire after cutting hair for 57 years in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2012
South Middle School teacher Jason Splichal releases his latest poetry collection, “Flux.”
20 years ago — 2002
Dennis Jenson, an Eau Claire City Council member seeking re-election, is also running for the Eau Claire County Board as a write-in candidate.
35 years ago — 1987
The city Plan Commission OKs the construction of a drug and alcohol dependency treatment center at the corner of Craig Road and West Hamilton Avenue.
