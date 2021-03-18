5 years ago — 2016

Former UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey goalie Tyler Green signs a contract with the East Coast Hockey League’s Norfolk Admirals, an affiliate of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.

10 years ago — 2011

Former Eau Claire North girls basketball standout Hannah Quilling is heading back to the NCAA tournament with her UW-Green Bay teammates after a 32-1 regular season.

20 years ago — 2001

Norman Stewart, the president of Mount Senario College in Ladysmith, has been placed on administrative leave.

35 years ago — 1986

Swedish police release a 32-year-old man who had been held in the assassination of Prime Minister Olaf Palmer; authorities say there was a break in the chain of evidence.