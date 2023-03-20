5 years ago — 2018
The state Senate unanimously approves a resolution honoring the life and accomplishments of UW-Stout Chancellor Charles Sorensen, who died Feb. 23 at the age of 77.
10 years ago — 2013
Menomonie’s Eric Peissig, a state champion at 195 pounds, is named the Leader-Telegram’s 2013 All-Area wrestler of the year.
15 years ago — 2008
The Friends of Sacred Heart Hospital expects to reach its goal of $1 million for the Monsignor Edmund Klimek Healing Presence Endowment Fund.
25 years ago — 1998
Talk of a possible impeachment probe of President Bill Clinton is quickening in the House of Representatives.
