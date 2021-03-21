5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire police arrest a 21-year-old Eau Claire County man in connection with large-scale graffiti in the city, which included stickers resembling the character Buckwheat from “The Little Rascals” films and TV show.
10 years ago — 2011
Former UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball coach Lisa Stone is fired after eight seasons at UW-Madison, where she had five winning seasons.
20 years ago — 2001
In the first U.S. action of its kind, federal agents seize a Vermont farmer’s flock of imported sheep, fearing they are infected with a version of mad cow disease.
35 years ago — 1986
President Ronald Reagan tells leaders of Nicaragua’s Contra rebels that he won’t give up his push to provide them with U.S. aid.