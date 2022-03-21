5 years ago — 2017

The Chippewa Falls City Council approves a developer’s agreement regarding a planned Mills Fleet Farm distribution center in the city.

10 years ago — 2012

The Eau Claire County Board approves raises for the county clerk, treasurer and register of deeds; the salary for each will move from $57,376 to $59,114 by 2016.

20 years ago — 2002

The Chippewa Falls school board backs off on a plan to merge Halmstad and Southview elementary schools.

35 years ago — 1987

Supporters are confident that an April 7 referendum allowing a state-run lottery and other gambling in Wisconsin will pass.