5 years ago — 2017
The Chippewa Falls City Council approves a developer’s agreement regarding a planned Mills Fleet Farm distribution center in the city.
10 years ago — 2012
The Eau Claire County Board approves raises for the county clerk, treasurer and register of deeds; the salary for each will move from $57,376 to $59,114 by 2016.
20 years ago — 2002
The Chippewa Falls school board backs off on a plan to merge Halmstad and Southview elementary schools.
35 years ago — 1987
Supporters are confident that an April 7 referendum allowing a state-run lottery and other gambling in Wisconsin will pass.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.