5 years ago — 2018
Revenues totaled $298,094 at Fairfax Park Pool in Eau Claire for 2017, down slightly from the previous year’s record mark but still the second highest in nearly 30 years of operation.
10 years ago — 2013
Taylor Rudiger, a senior on the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team, is selected as the 2012-13 Leader-Telegram All-Area player of the year.
15 years ago — 2008
A 13-year-old cow owned by Jerian Holsteins near Barron becomes the ninth U.S. cow to have produced more than 400,000 pounds of milk, the equivalent of almost 47,000 gallons.
25 years ago — 1998
After six months in place, W-2, the state’s welfare replacement program, shows success in area counties.
