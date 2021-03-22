5 years ago — 2016
The Eau Claire City Council votes unanimously to approve an amended plan allowing for changes to a $45 million community arts center that, along with an adjacent six-story mixed-use building, will make up the Confluence Project.
10 years ago — 2011
The Eau Claire City Council will have to fill an opening, as councilman Thomas Kemp‘s resignation takes effect April 15.
20 years ago — 2001
In a planned descent to Earth, Russia’s 15-year-old Mir space station ends its mission in a shower of fireballs over the South Pacific.
35 years ago — 1986
The Whitehall Norsemen lose to Oostburg in the Class C title game at the WIAA boys basketball tournament in Madison.