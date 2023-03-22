5 years ago — 2018
Eau Claire author Tina Susedik launches her own digital radio talk show called “Your Book Garden.”
10 years ago — 2013
The North Barstow Redevelopment District’s property value rises to $46.3 million in 2012, according to Downtown Eau Claire Inc.
15 years ago — 2008
Thirteen regional school districts will ask voters for money to continue programs and build schools.
25 years ago — 1998
Members of a local 4-H club renovate the Brunswick Town Hall.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.