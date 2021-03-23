5 years ago — 2016
Mason Stokke of Menomonie High School, a two-time state champion, is named the Leader-Telegram’s All-Area wrestler of the year.
10 years ago — 2011
WEAU-TV (Channel 13) gets back on air after 13 hours with help from other broadcasters after a combination of ice and high winds topple the station’s 1,998-foot tower north of Fairchild — the state’s tallest artificial structure.
20 years ago — 2001
A proposed ordinance would exempt city coffeehouses from Eau Claire’s restaurant smoking ban.
35 years ago — 1986
Eau Claire attorney Bruce Barker is named director of personnel at Luther Hospital.