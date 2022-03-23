5 years ago — 2017
ECA Stars junior forward Abigail Stow is named the Leader-Telegram All-Area girls hockey player for the third straight year.
10 years ago — 2012
Ed Nieskes, UW-Stout vice chancellor, may resign or be fired after it’s found he had not reimbursed the university $1,342 in expenses.
20 years ago — 2002
Peter and Michelle Farrow will serve as Eau Claire County campaign coordinators for Gov. Scott McCallum.
35 years ago — 1987
Residents of Rusk sign a petition seeking a connection to the Menomonie city water system.
