5 years ago — 2018
Eau Claire North’s Sam Stange is named the Leader-Telegram’s All-Area boys hockey player of the year after a season in which he scored a school-record 39 goals.
10 years ago — 2013
Rice Lake sophomore Henry Ellenson is the 2012-13 Leader-Telegram All-Northwest player of the year in boys basketball.
15 years ago — 2008
Chippewa Valley Technical College’s enrollment has grown 58% in the past 10 years to 4,640, the highest rate of growth among the state’s 16 tech colleges.
25 years ago — 1998
Chippewa Falls’ Dadco Foods will close, costing 20 to 25 people their jobs.
40 years ago — 1983
Construction begins on the first major addition to Myrtle Werth Medical Center in Menomonie.
