5 years ago — 2016

A two-day, early-spring storm dumps 10½ inches of snow on the city of Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2011

More than 1,000 spectators are expected to attend the upcoming weekend’s National Collegiate Gymnastics Association championships at UW-Eau Claire.

20 years ago — 2001

Former Eau Claire City Councilman Howard White and current Councilwoman Jane Tappen will vie for the council presidency in the April 3 election.

35 years ago — 1986

The U.S. attacks Libyan land-based and naval missile forces after Libya fires on U.S. warplanes over the disputed Gulf of Sidra.