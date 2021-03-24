5 years ago — 2016
A two-day, early-spring storm dumps 10½ inches of snow on the city of Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2011
More than 1,000 spectators are expected to attend the upcoming weekend’s National Collegiate Gymnastics Association championships at UW-Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2001
Former Eau Claire City Councilman Howard White and current Councilwoman Jane Tappen will vie for the council presidency in the April 3 election.
35 years ago — 1986
The U.S. attacks Libyan land-based and naval missile forces after Libya fires on U.S. warplanes over the disputed Gulf of Sidra.