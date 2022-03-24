5 years ago — 2017
Former Eau Claire Memorial standout and current Northwestern runner Aubrey Roberts will run for Team USA at the IAFF U-20 Cross Country World Championships in Uganda.
10 years ago — 2012
Andy Martin and John Patitucci will headline the upcoming 45th annual Eau Claire Jazz Festival, which will see the transformation of Barstow Street downtown into New York City’s iconic 52nd Street.
20 years ago — 2002
Apron collector Judy Florence of Eau Claire will appear on Martha Stewart‘s television program.
35 years ago — 1987
The Eau Claire CIty Council votes unanimously in favor of the LaSalle Street-Hiawatha Street alternative for the north river crossing project.
