5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire Memorial sophomore Ty Emberson, who won a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games during the season, is the 2015-16 Leader-Telegram All-Area boys hockey player of the year.
10 years ago — 2011
Coach Michelle Peplinski‘s Eau Claire North High girls basketball team falls short against Glendale Nicolet in the WIAA state tournament Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison.
20 years ago — 2001
Republican Gov. Scott McCallum‘s proposed state budget would strip away all consumer protection responsibilities from the office of Democratic Attorney General Jim Doyle.
35 years ago — 1986
The state Legislature OKs two pro-gambling constitutional amendments; they must also be passed in the following year’s session before going to voters for approval.