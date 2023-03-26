5 years ago — 2018
Officials with two nursing homes — Syverson Rehab and Health in Eau Claire and Care & Rehab-Dallas in Barron County — say inadequate Medicaid reimbursements helped fuel the closing of both facilities.
10 years ago — 2013
Chippewa Falls-based Leinenkugel Brewing Co. kicks off its first ever national media campaign to promote Summer Shandy, which is entering all markets nationwide.
15 years ago — 2008
On a unanimous vote, the Eau Claire school board hires Ron Heilmann, 52, as district superintendent of schools.
25 years ago — 1998
A Rice Lake teen admits to robbing and burning down a 110-year-old historic city building.
