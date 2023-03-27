5 years ago — 2018
After eight years as principal of Northwoods Elementary School, Robert Modjeski follows his passion by returning to the classroom as a third-grade teacher at Putnam Heights Elementary School.
10 years ago — 2013
Durand High School’s Nayeli Itehua will represent Wisconsin at the national finals in Washington, D.C., after winning the statewide Poetry Outloud recital contest.
15 years ago — 2008
New lights atop two 90-foot poles being installed at the Carson Park baseball stadium will roughly double the lighting in the infield during night games.
25 years ago — 1998
The FDA approves a drug called Viagra, the first pill to treat impotence.
