5 years ago — 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz promises to repeal Obamacare, destroy the Islamic State, create millions of jobs and implement a flat tax during a campaign stop at Altoona Family Restaurant.
10 years ago — 2011
Gov. Scott Walker‘s administration takes steps to adjust workers’ paychecks to reflect a new collective bargaining law, while the state Justice Department asks a court to stop legal challenges.
20 years ago — 2001
The Eau Claire Ski Sprites Water-Ski Show Team might have to relocate in two years if the city heeds the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ suggestions for improving Half Moon Lake’s quality by banning motorboats.
35 years ago — 1986
Nicaraguan troops attack the camps of anti-government Contra rebels across the border into Honduras.