5 years ago — 2017
Former Eau Claire Memorial and UMass-Lowell hockey standout Michael Kapla signs a contract with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.
10 years ago — 2012
The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production of the musical “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ is set to open at The State Theatre.
20 years ago — 2002
The discovery of chronic wasting disease in Wisconsin’s deer herd won’t alter plans to establish an elk herd in Jackson County, a wildlife official says.
35 years ago — 1987
Planners consider adding an alcohol-free, all-ages entertainment area to Sawdust City Days, Eau Claire’s annual summer festival.
