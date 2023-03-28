5 years ago — 2018
The new eight-court John & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center, 1260 Menomonie St., will open the following week.
10 years ago — 2013
Altoona residents will see a hefty increase in their wastewater bills to cover a dramatic increase in the city’s cost to pump its sewage to Eau Claire’s wastewater plant.
15 years ago — 2008
A federal analysis shows Wisconsin is No. 2 in the nation behind Minnesota in the quality of its health care.
25 years ago — 1998
Around 60 volunteers install wires connecting computers at Putnam Heights School to the district network.
