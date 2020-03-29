5 years ago — 2015

Foxy Locks Wig Bank, which provides wigs for people fighting cancer, opens at the Rice Lake Public Library.

10 years ago — 2010

A machine that turns the simple dispensing of hand sanitizer into a complex-yet-smooth process has turned UW-Stout’s nine-member Rube Goldberg team into national award winners.

20 years ago — 2000

Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush visits Locust Lane School in Eau Claire.

35 years ago — 1985

The conditions that led to the creation of the “Golden Fleece” awards for wasteful government spending 10 years earlier are worse than ever, Sen. William Proxmire, D-Wis., says.