5 years ago — 2016
Chris Hahn steps down as Elk Mound boys basketball coach after leading the program to a 131-59 record, three Dunn-St. Croix Conference titles and one state tournament appearance over eight seasons.
10 years ago — 2011
Altoona High School’s Ryan Wundrow is named the Associated Press Wisconsin girls basketball coach of the year by a panel of statewide media members.
20 years ago — 2001
President George W. Bush says the U.S. will pull out of the Kyoto agreement, which was established to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.
35 years ago — 1986
The film “The Color Purple” is shut out at the Academy Awards, and some critics say that smacks of racism.