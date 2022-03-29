5 years ago — 2017

David Linderud of Durand, a retired wildlife biologist, will receive the annual Earth Green Award from the Chippewa Valley Sierra Club.

10 years ago — 2012

Chippewa Falls High School assistant principal Becky Davis is promoted to principal at the high school.

20 years ago — 2002

David Steele of Augusta and Cindy Schlosser of Eau Claire are the 2002 inductees into the Wisconsin Public Radio Volunteer Hall of Fame.

35 years ago — 1987

Incumbent Janis Haywood will face newcomer Dana Wachs for a seat on the Eau Claire City Council.