5 years ago — 2017
David Linderud of Durand, a retired wildlife biologist, will receive the annual Earth Green Award from the Chippewa Valley Sierra Club.
10 years ago — 2012
Chippewa Falls High School assistant principal Becky Davis is promoted to principal at the high school.
20 years ago — 2002
David Steele of Augusta and Cindy Schlosser of Eau Claire are the 2002 inductees into the Wisconsin Public Radio Volunteer Hall of Fame.
35 years ago — 1987
Incumbent Janis Haywood will face newcomer Dana Wachs for a seat on the Eau Claire City Council.
