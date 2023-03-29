5 years ago — 2018
After seven years as a Chippewa County investigator, Chad Weinberger discusses taking on a new role as Elk Mound police chief.
10 years ago — 2013
The former Lincoln School celebrates its 100th birthday.
15 years ago — 2008
Six candidates run for five Eau Claire City Council seats — Kerry Kincaid, Brandon Buchanan, Thomas Vue, Larry Balow, Scott Gunem and Jackie Pavelski.
25 years ago — 1998
Members of a historic church in Chippewa Falls vote against selling its building to a local businessman.
