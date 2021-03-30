5 years ago — 2016
UW-Eau Claire softball coach Leslie Huntington, who has been at the helm since 2002, records her 400th win.
10 years ago — 2011
The Eau Claire school board, City Council and County Board all pass resolutions of disapproval regarding Gov. Scott Walker‘s bill limiting collective bargaining rights for many public employees.
20 years ago — 2001
The two remaining stores in the former London Square Mall — Hunan King and The Wood Factory — have until the end of the day to vacate the premises.
35 years ago — 1986
Gov. Anthony Earl signs an emergency farm loan program into law, calling it “important first aid to help keep people going until the farm recession bottoms out.”