5 years ago — 2017
Tony native and Flambeau graduate Jim Leonhard takes over as defensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers football team.
10 years ago — 2012
Americans spend an estimated $1.5 billion in a $640 million Mega Millions jackpot.
20 years ago — 2002
The Queen Mother Elizabeth, the mother of the United Kingdom’s reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, dies at the age of 101.
35 years ago — 1987
Vincent van Gogh‘s “Sunflowers” sells at a London auction for $39.85 million, tripling the record.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.