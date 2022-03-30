5 years ago — 2017

Tony native and Flambeau graduate Jim Leonhard takes over as defensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers football team.

10 years ago — 2012

Americans spend an estimated $1.5 billion in a $640 million Mega Millions jackpot.

20 years ago — 2002

The Queen Mother Elizabeth, the mother of the United Kingdom’s reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, dies at the age of 101.

35 years ago — 1987

Vincent van Gogh‘s “Sunflowers” sells at a London auction for $39.85 million, tripling the record.