5 years ago — 2018
James Leschensky of Cornell, a pastor and former mayor, city council member and county board representative, dies at the age of 72.
10 years ago — 2013
Abbie Hein of Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran is the 2012-13 Leader-Telegram’s All-Northwest player of the year in girls basketball.
15 years ago — 2008
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Louis Butler and challenger Burnett County Judge Michael Gableman denounce negative ads coming largely from unregulated, independent third-party groups.
25 years ago — 1998
More than 800 homes are destroyed or severely damaged as tornadoes roar through southern Minnesota.
40 years ago — 1983
Twenty thousand gallons of fertilizer leak from a tank near Bloomer.
