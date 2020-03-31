5 years ago — 2015
Dean Nelson of Mondovi wins a national Carnegie Medal for saving his girlfriend’s daughter in a house fire the previous year.
10 years ago — 2010
The UW-Stout chancellor’s directive to crack down on alcohol abuse at the school is getting a cool response from some students.
20 years ago — 2000
State legislative leaders reach a deal with the Green Bay Packers on a special sales tax to help fund renovations at Lambeau Field.
35 years ago — 1985
A 3-year-old Amery boy is recovering after spending 12 hours in a snowstorm after wandering outside; his body temperature had fallen to 60 degrees before he was found.