5 years ago — 2016
Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz are all scheduled for campaign stops in Eau Claire during the upcoming weekend.
10 years ago — 2011
UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball coach Terry Gibbons announces his resignation after 16 seasons.
20 years ago — 2001
Four potential Democratic gubernatorial candidates — Jim Doyle, Tom Barrett, Gary George and Ron Kind — speak at the Third Congressional District Democratic Party Convention in Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1986
The Medicare trustees say the program could go broke by 1996 unless changes are made.