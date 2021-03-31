5 years ago — 2016

Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz are all scheduled for campaign stops in Eau Claire during the upcoming weekend.

10 years ago — 2011

UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball coach Terry Gibbons announces his resignation after 16 seasons.

20 years ago — 2001

Four potential Democratic gubernatorial candidates — Jim Doyle, Tom Barrett, Gary George and Ron Kind — speak at the Third Congressional District Democratic Party Convention in Eau Claire.

35 years ago — 1986

The Medicare trustees say the program could go broke by 1996 unless changes are made.