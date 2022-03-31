5 years ago — 2017

Incumbent Ray Henning and Matthew Biren will square off for a contested seat on the Altoona City Council.

10 years ago — 2012

Tyson Kalien of Chippewa Falls High School is the 2011-12 Leader-Telegram All-Northwest player of the year in boys basketball, edging out Rice Lake senior Wally Ellenson.

20 years ago — 2002

Vandals cause $250,000 in damage to at least 13 businesses in an office building on Golf Terrace.

35 years ago — 1987

A Minneapolis developer wants to move the former Chicago & North Western railroad depot, 324 Putnam St., and incorporate it into a $4 million hotel-restaurant project.