5 years ago — 2017
Incumbent Ray Henning and Matthew Biren will square off for a contested seat on the Altoona City Council.
10 years ago — 2012
Tyson Kalien of Chippewa Falls High School is the 2011-12 Leader-Telegram All-Northwest player of the year in boys basketball, edging out Rice Lake senior Wally Ellenson.
20 years ago — 2002
Vandals cause $250,000 in damage to at least 13 businesses in an office building on Golf Terrace.
35 years ago — 1987
A Minneapolis developer wants to move the former Chicago & North Western railroad depot, 324 Putnam St., and incorporate it into a $4 million hotel-restaurant project.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.