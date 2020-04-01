5 years ago — 2015
Nineteen men have been charged with misdemeanors for reported involvement in a cockfighting event in January near Glenwood City.
10 years ago — 2010
Col. Brad Brucker, an orthopedic surgeon at Marshfield Clinic’s Eau Claire Center, is being deployed to the Middle East for the second time with the U.S. Army Reserve.
20 years ago — 2000
Northern Wisconsin residents organize to oppose the construction of a high-capacity power line from Duluth, Minn., to Wausau.
35 years ago — 1985
New Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev agrees to meet with President Ronald Reagan.