5 years ago — 2016
Logan Rohrscheib of Regis and Isaac Appleby of Memorial are repeat selections on the Leader-Telegram’s All-City boys basketball team.
10 years ago — 2011
After leading his family to safety, Eau Claire native Daniel Horner returns to his home near Japan’s failing nuclear reactors, despite threats posed by leaking radiation and warnings by the American government to stay away.
20 years ago — 2001
Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic surrenders to authorities; he will face charges stemming from a decade of repressive rule.
35 years ago — 1986
Menomonie voters approve two referendums: one to drop the city manager form of government in favor of a mayor; the other to replace at-large City Council seats with ward representation.