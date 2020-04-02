5 years ago — 2015
Bob Meyer is officially inaugurated as UW-Stout’s seventh chancellor.
10 years ago — 2010
UW-Stout administrators hope increasing the number of Friday classes can help reduce student binge drinking on Thursday nights.
20 years ago — 2000
The Eau Claire YMCA is considering building a skate park next to the L.E. Phillips YMCA Indoor Sports Center.
35 years ago — 1985
Wallace Rogers, Eau Claire County director of planning and development, is elected to the Eau Claire City Council.