5 years ago — 2018
The Menomonie City Council approves ordinance amendments that will allow on-leash dogs in city parks, drive-up alcohol sales at grocery stores and the creation of a 12th ward.
10 years ago — 2013
Newcomer Michael Moua Xiong is the top vote-getter in an Eau Claire City Council election for five at-large seats.
15 years ago — 2008
Officials in nine area school districts lament the defeat of referendums, including Durand, Plum City, Rice Lake and Chetek.
25 years ago — 1998
Pang Cher Vue, a Hmong educator in Eau Claire, speaks to UW System regents on a proposed diversity plan.
