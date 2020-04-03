5 years ago — 2015

UW-Eau Claire’s Snowbird U initiative is seeking alumni who winter in warmer locations to spend some of the summer residing in Chancellors Hall.

10 years ago — 2010

A love triangle may have led to the shooting death of a Boyd-area man and a woman’s injuries, a Chippewa County sheriff’s official says.

20 years ago — 2000

Eau Claire developer John Mogensen wants to buy Boyd School and turn it into apartments.

35 years ago — 1985

A petition drive supporting the reappointment of Jon Parkhurst as Bloomer police chief is underway.