5 years ago — 2015
UW-Eau Claire’s Snowbird U initiative is seeking alumni who winter in warmer locations to spend some of the summer residing in Chancellors Hall.
10 years ago — 2010
A love triangle may have led to the shooting death of a Boyd-area man and a woman’s injuries, a Chippewa County sheriff’s official says.
20 years ago — 2000
Eau Claire developer John Mogensen wants to buy Boyd School and turn it into apartments.
35 years ago — 1985
A petition drive supporting the reappointment of Jon Parkhurst as Bloomer police chief is underway.