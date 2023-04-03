5 years ago — 2018
Sarah Harless defeats incumbent Shaughnessy Murphy in Eau Claire County’s Branch 5 judicial election.
10 years ago — 2013
A going-away reception is held for Eau Claire County Judge Lisa Stark, who’s leaving her post to join the District 3 Court of Appeals.
15 years ago — 2008
Unable to reach the hospital after his wife went into labor, a local physician delivers their baby daughter in the family minivan parked along U.S. 53 in Chippewa County.
25 years ago — 1998
Records show the past winter was the state’s warmest since modern record-keeping began in 1895.
