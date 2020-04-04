5 years ago — 2015
The Wisconsin Badgers defeat previously unbeaten Kentucky to advance to the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game against Duke.
10 years ago — 2010
Joan Fox, 80, of Black River Falls, arrives at the MacMan store in Eau Claire before it opens to be one of the first to buy Apple’s new iPad.
20 years ago — 2000
Lisa Stark defeats Michael D. O’Brien in the race for an Eau Claire County judicial seat.
35 years ago — 1985
President Ronald Reagan and Senate Republicans push a federal budget that would restrict Social Security increases and slow the military buildup.