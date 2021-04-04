5 years ago — 2016
McDonell Area Catholic Schools hires Brian Schulner as the new McDonell Central Catholic High School and Notre Dame Middle School principal for the 2016-17 school year.
10 years ago — 2011
Chippewa County is about to become a hot spot for sand extraction as three mining permits have been applied for in addition to two already granted.
20 years ago — 2001
The closely divided U.S. Senate votes to slash more than 25% from President George W. Bush‘s $1.6 trillion tax cut plan.
35 years ago — 1986
The national debt passes the $2 trillion milestone for the first time in history.