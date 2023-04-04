5 years ago — 2018
Chippewa County Youth Court, a program that allows first-time youth offenders to enter a diversion program rather than being criminally charged, celebrates its 15th anniversary.
10 years ago — 2013
Roger Ebert, a Pulitzer Prize-winning movie critic for the Chicago Sun-Times for more than 45 years and a longtime television show co-host, dies at the age of 70.
15 years ago — 2008
A new study indicates community smoking bans appear to increase drunken driving deaths as a result of people driving farther to taverns where smoking is allowed.
25 years ago — 1998
UW-Eau Claire’s Fine Arts Center will be renamed the Leonard and Dorellen Haas Fine Arts Center.
