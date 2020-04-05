5 years ago — 2015
City and county clerks across the Chippewa Valley believe turnout in the next day’s elections will be between 15% and 20%; the state turnout is anticipated to be about 20%.
10 years ago — 2010
Chippewa County Administrator Bill Reynolds announces his resignation after recent controversy regarding his role in county government.
20 years ago — 2000
Newcomers Neng Lee and Randy Winsand edge out incumbents Tom Mihajlov and Dennis Berry for seats on the Eau Claire City Council.
35 years ago — 1985
Several local radio stations join a coast-to-coast broadcast of “We Are the World,” a fundraising song for famine relief.