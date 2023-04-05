5 years ago — 2018
House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, visit Culimeta-Saveguard at Banbury Place in Eau Claire to promote U.S. manufacturing.
10 years ago — 2013
Chippewa Valley Montessori School, 400 Cameron St., previously known as Ninth Ward School and Lincoln School, celebrates its 100th anniversary.
15 years ago — 2008
UW-Stout students Amanda Rief, 20, April Englund, 21, and Scott Hams, 23, die in an off-campus rental home fire.
25 years ago — 1998
High costs delay redevelopment of Eau Claire’s Soo Line property downtown.
