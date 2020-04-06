5 years ago — 2015
Duke beats the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team 68-63 in the NCAA national championship game.
10 years ago — 2010
About 79 percent of Eau Claire County voters cast ballots in support of building a new jail downtown rather than an off-site justice Center.
20 years ago — 2000
Northern States Power Co. reaches a $410,000 settlement with the family of a man killed while working with a friend at an NSP workshop.
35 years ago — 1985
An animal rights group and Barnum & Bailey Circus butt heads over whether the circus “unicorn” is really a goat with a surgically implanted bull’s horn.