5 years ago — 2017

Don Rickles, deemed by some as the “king of insult comedy,” dies at the age of 90.

10 years ago — 2012

Sacred Heart Hospital begins a $20 million remodeling project.

20 years ago — 2002

Vang Pao, leader of the Hmong who aided the U.S. in the “secret war” in Laos, speaks at UW-Eau Claire.

35 years ago — 1987

Wisconsin voters approve referendums to allow a state lottery and racetrack betting.