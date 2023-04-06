5 years ago — 2018
Penny Burstad is surprised to find out she actually retained her seat on the Menomonie school board following the revelation of counting errors in three precincts that changed the final results.
10 years ago — 2013
A nationally touring exhibit, "For All the World To See: Visual Culture and Struggle for Civil Rights," comes to the Chippewa Valley Museum.
15 years ago — 2008
Four out of five former Luther Midelfort patients responding to a survey reported they "would definitely recommend" the medical facility.
25 years ago — 1998
The owner of an adult novelty store in Hallie fights a measure forcing him to close from 2 to 8 a.m.
40 years ago — 1983
The state sues Thorp for failing to build a sewage treatment plant by a certain deadline.
