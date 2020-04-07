5 years ago — 2015
Unofficial results show incumbent Bob Von Haden defeating Sandra McKinney by just eight votes for a three-year term on the Eau Claire City Council.
10 years ago — 2010
Hundreds of supporters greet the Tea Party Express III as the national bus tour stops in Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2000
Voters at spring Conservation Congress meetings statewide will consider a hunting season on mourning doves.
35 years ago — 1985
New Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev orders a temporary freeze on the deployment of new nuclear missiles in Europe.