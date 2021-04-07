5 years ago — 2016
Former colleagues reflect on the life of Mark Froehle, who dies from cancer at the age of 64; Froehle spent 28 years teaching, coaching and serving as athletic director at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
10 years ago — 2011
Conservative commentator Phyllis Schlafly conducts a presentation at UW-Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2001
An Eau Claire man with a history of domestic abuse is in jail for the murder of an Altoona woman at her apartment.
35 years ago — 1986
State Sen. Scott McCallum is the first Republican to announce his candidacy for lieutenant governor.