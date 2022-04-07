5 years ago — 2017

Julie Thoney and Luke Hanson will represent Eau Claire in September against 39 other teams in the Fireball Run, a travel-adventure show lasting eight days and spanning about 2,000 miles.

10 years ago — 2012

Heather Bowe of Regis High School is named the 25th Leader-Telegram All-Northwest players of the year in girls basketball.

20 years ago — 2002

British Prime Minister Tony Blair backs President George W. Bush‘s desire to oust Iraq’s Saddam Hussein.

35 years ago — 1987

Bernard Willi is elected mayor of Chippewa Falls, defeating Evelyn Maloney.