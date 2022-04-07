5 years ago — 2017
Julie Thoney and Luke Hanson will represent Eau Claire in September against 39 other teams in the Fireball Run, a travel-adventure show lasting eight days and spanning about 2,000 miles.
10 years ago — 2012
Heather Bowe of Regis High School is named the 25th Leader-Telegram All-Northwest players of the year in girls basketball.
20 years ago — 2002
British Prime Minister Tony Blair backs President George W. Bush‘s desire to oust Iraq’s Saddam Hussein.
35 years ago — 1987
Bernard Willi is elected mayor of Chippewa Falls, defeating Evelyn Maloney.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.