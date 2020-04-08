5 years ago — 2015
Workers install banners in Eau Claire highlighting its designation as an All-American City; Eau Claire was one of 10 U.S. cities to earn the recognition from the National Civic League the previous year.
10 years ago — 2010
Owners John and June Owens close the White Pine Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in rural Fall Creek.
20 years ago — 2000
Descendants of Eau Claire pioneer Robert Boyd — who was responsible for surveying and settling parts of the city — want the replacement for Boyd School to retain his name.
35 years ago — 1985
Midelfort Clinic plans a 21,000-square-foot addition to its clinic at 733 W. Clairemont Ave.